Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Decreases Position in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (VSS)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,239 shares during the quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. owned 0.13% of Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $7,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 550.0% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 366.7% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 52,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VSS traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.19. The company had a trading volume of 80,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,017. Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $97.74 and a 1-year high of $127.14.

About Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

