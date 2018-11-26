ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $42.39

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.50, but opened at $42.39. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $44.24, with a volume of 232835 shares trading hands.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TQQQ. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 240.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

