Private Advisor Group LLC Takes $418,000 Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (PSCH)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSCH. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 286.2% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCH opened at $122.66 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $94.31 and a 52 week high of $145.25.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

