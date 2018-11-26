Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 18,957 Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (HRL)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 61.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,957 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 47,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 52,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $45.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.14. Hormel Foods Corp has a 52 week low of $31.71 and a 52 week high of $46.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

In related news, Chairman James P. Snee sold 21,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $829,785.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 49,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,866,989.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Lykken sold 3,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $140,693.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,139.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,632 shares of company stock valued at $5,556,981 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays downgraded Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 price objective on Hormel Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, Specialty Foods, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamole, and bacon; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butter, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

