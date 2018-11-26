Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $452,000 in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (DLR) Stock

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 105.5% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 378.1% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $109.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12-month low of $96.56 and a 12-month high of $125.10.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $768.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.08 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 11.78%. On average, analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is presently 65.80%.

In related news, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. Guggenheim upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets set a $120.00 price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.47.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

