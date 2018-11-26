Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $438,000 in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (PDM) Stock

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 23,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 151.9% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. Titus Wealth Management bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, Director Dale H. Taysom purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $35,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,022.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $18.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.58. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $20.57.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $129.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

PDM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Piedmont Office Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

