Pra Group Inc (PRAA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

PRAA has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pra Group in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pra Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pra Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pra Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $35.00 target price on shares of Pra Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th.

Shares of PRAA stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,925. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.60. Pra Group has a twelve month low of $26.95 and a twelve month high of $43.75.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $225.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.81 million. Pra Group had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pra Group will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Pra Group news, SVP Christopher D. Lagow sold 1,555 shares of Pra Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $56,679.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,371.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher D. Lagow sold 1,405 shares of Pra Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $50,650.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,879.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,434 shares of company stock worth $162,900. 2.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Pra Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Pra Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Pra Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 113.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

