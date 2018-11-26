Positive Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Under Armour (UA) Share Price

Press coverage about Under Armour (NYSE:UA) has trended positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Under Armour earned a news impact score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Under Armour’s score:

Under Armour stock opened at $20.08 on Monday. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $22.68. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.68 and a beta of -0.59.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UA has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $13.00 price target on Under Armour and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Cowen set a $21.00 price target on Under Armour and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Under Armour to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.92.

In other Under Armour news, CFO David Bergman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,411,535.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

