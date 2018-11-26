PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $25.19 Million Stake in Service Co. International (SCI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 569,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,805 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Service Co. International worth $25,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 813,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,690,000 after acquiring an additional 10,599 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in Service Co. International by 17.0% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 24,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the second quarter worth about $1,077,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Service Co. International by 143.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 10,924 shares during the period. Finally, BTIM Corp. lifted its position in Service Co. International by 9.2% during the second quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 243,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 20,633 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $43.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.03. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $45.42.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.60 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 15.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 43.87%.

SCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.17.

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 99,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $4,396,211.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,075,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,482,942.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 37,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $1,662,937.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,013,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,062,032.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 305,100 shares of company stock valued at $13,586,115. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/26/pnc-financial-services-group-inc-has-25-19-million-stake-in-service-co-international-sci.html.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

See Also: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.