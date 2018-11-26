PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 814 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 213,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $23,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FIS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,143,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,771,982,000 after buying an additional 3,530,593 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,346,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,378,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $259,436,000 after buying an additional 1,189,590 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,625,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $384,359,000 after buying an additional 1,025,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 12,015.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 761,192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,023,000 after buying an additional 754,909 shares during the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Wood & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

In other news, Director Stephan A. James sold 23,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $2,606,780.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,531,517.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 50,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total transaction of $5,310,332.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $103.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.91. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a twelve month low of $91.50 and a twelve month high of $110.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.96%.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

