Pluralsight Inc (PS) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,414,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318,303 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.05% of Pluralsight worth $45,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Pluralsight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,519,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pluralsight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $847,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pluralsight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,554,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Pluralsight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,141,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Pluralsight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,544,000. Institutional investors own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Pluralsight alerts:

PS stock opened at $20.45 on Monday. Pluralsight Inc has a 12 month low of $17.88 and a 12 month high of $38.37.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $61.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.57 million. Research analysts forecast that Pluralsight Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

PS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. First Analysis reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Friday, September 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Pluralsight to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Pluralsight from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Pluralsight to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pluralsight from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pluralsight presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

In related news, Director Karenann K. Terrell sold 123,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $2,457,346.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Skonnard sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $553,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/26/pluralsight-inc-ps-shares-sold-by-jpmorgan-chase-co.html.

Pluralsight Profile

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology learning platform worldwide. Its learning platform offers a range of tools, including skill assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include 6,700 on-demand and online courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pluralsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluralsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.