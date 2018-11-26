Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) Upgraded to Hold at Wolfe Research

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Plains All American Pipeline has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

NYSE PAA traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.69. The company had a trading volume of 889,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,243. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Plains All American Pipeline has a one year low of $18.38 and a one year high of $27.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Chris Herbold sold 10,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $279,072.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,881.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 14,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 47.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.