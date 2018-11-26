Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $246.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) to post sales of $246.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $243.20 million to $250.12 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners reported sales of $211.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full year sales of $935.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $932.90 million to $939.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $240.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.67 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 9.09%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PNFP shares. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $72.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Vice Chairman Ronald L. Samuel sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.49, for a total value of $101,584.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,132.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 17.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.9% in the third quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 15.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PNFP traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.91. The company had a trading volume of 312,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,561. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $69.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.93%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.