Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $6.18 Million Holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 578,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 96,106 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LXRX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,422,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,066,000 after purchasing an additional 195,461 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $1,525,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 509,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 137,000 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $1,352,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 8,364.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 122,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 120,611 shares during the period.

Shares of LXRX stock opened at $7.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $13.97. The firm has a market cap of $792.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.73.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 168.23% and a negative return on equity of 1,247.65%. The company had revenue of $6.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 74.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LXRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

