Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $4.47 Million Stake in Eversource Energy (ES)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 1,308.3% during the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth $117,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 175.3% during the third quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 46.8% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

ES opened at $66.82 on Monday. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $52.76 and a 1-year high of $68.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.16.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ES shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.82.

In other news, EVP Leon J. Olivier sold 50,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $3,101,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/26/pinnacle-associates-ltd-has-4-47-million-stake-in-eversource-energy-es.html.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in three segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, and Natural Gas Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.