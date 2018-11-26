Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Has $314,000 Position in National Instruments Corp (NATI)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 81,137.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NATI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in National Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in National Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in National Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in National Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in National Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $46.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.61 and a beta of 0.98. National Instruments Corp has a one year low of $38.78 and a one year high of $53.57.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $346.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.65 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Instruments Corp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 97.87%.

In related news, insider John Charles Roiko sold 1,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $65,694.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,492.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Arthur Rust sold 4,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $222,119.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,483.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,343 shares of company stock worth $5,244,596 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NATI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of National Instruments from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.25.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. It offers LabVIEW, a system design software for measurement, automation, and control; LabVIEW Real-Time and LabVIEW FPGA, which are software add-ons to LabVIEW; LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite for wireless prototyping; LabWindows/CVI for creating test and control applications; and Measurement Studio consisting of measurement and automation add-on libraries, and additional tools for programmers.

