Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,217 Penumbra Inc (PEN)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEN. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,530,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Penumbra by 792.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after buying an additional 46,637 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Penumbra by 17.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Penumbra by 23.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after buying an additional 12,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in Penumbra by 3.1% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 245,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,939,000 after buying an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider James Robert Pray sold 8,125 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.34, for a total transaction of $1,099,637.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,790 shares of company stock worth $1,753,683. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Penumbra from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.57.

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $125.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -12,542.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.41. Penumbra Inc has a 52 week low of $82.55 and a 52 week high of $167.35.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $111.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.59 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 4.21%. Penumbra’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Penumbra Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

