Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 32,555 Shares of Laredo Petroleum Inc (LPI)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) by 1,205.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 32,555 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Laredo Petroleum were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 12,583 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 435.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 143,703 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 116,855 shares in the last quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,902,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 563.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 296,874 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 252,132 shares in the last quarter.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Williams Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $14.00 price objective on Laredo Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

Shares of NYSE:LPI opened at $4.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.59. Laredo Petroleum Inc has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $11.68.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $279.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 51.61% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, Director Peter Kagan sold 12,300,000 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $99,384,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,064.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 14,200,000 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $105,364,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 32,555 Shares of Laredo Petroleum Inc (LPI)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/26/piedmont-investment-advisors-inc-acquires-32555-shares-of-laredo-petroleum-inc-lpi.html.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc operates as an independent energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream and Marketing. The company engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties; and the transportation of oil and natural gas primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, as well as rig fuel, natural gas lift, and water delivery and takeaway services.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.