Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in NetEase Inc (NTES)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,021,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,908 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.78% of NetEase worth $233,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 286.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 30,861 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NTES shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. BidaskClub upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Nomura cut their target price on NetEase from $352.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $250.00 target price on NetEase and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.10.

NTES stock opened at $225.75 on Monday. NetEase Inc has a fifty-two week low of $184.60 and a fifty-two week high of $377.64. The firm has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.30). NetEase had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NetEase Inc will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 19.58%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game Services; E-Commerce; Advertising Services; and Email and Others segments. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

