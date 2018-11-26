Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Position in Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,062,732 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 122,557 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $249,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 110.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,790 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 29.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,249 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 13,605 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 4,695.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,591 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the second quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the second quarter valued at $813,000. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $92.57 on Monday. Splunk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.89 and a fifty-two week high of $130.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.66 and a beta of 2.15.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 26.44% and a negative net margin of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, CFO David F. Conte sold 15,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,944,375.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Merritt sold 23,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total value of $2,936,599.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,032 shares of company stock worth $8,640,864. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPLK shares. ValuEngine raised Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Splunk from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on Splunk from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Sunday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.69.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/26/pictet-asset-management-ltd-reduces-position-in-splunk-inc-splk.html.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.