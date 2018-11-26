Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $323.23 Million Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,277,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,532 shares during the quarter. Synopsys makes up 0.7% of Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned 2.21% of Synopsys worth $323,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 28.2% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 549,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,156,000 after buying an additional 120,831 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 46.7% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 482,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,625,000 after buying an additional 153,654 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 79.9% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 422,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,625,000 after buying an additional 187,474 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 568,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,099,000 after buying an additional 9,992 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 41.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 152,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,609,000 after buying an additional 44,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.50.

In related news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 22,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $85.59 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $80.13 and a one year high of $103.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation (EDA) software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Galaxy Design platform that offers IC design solutions; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

