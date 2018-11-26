Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 2,337,068 TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,337,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $205,498,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 138.1% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $114.00 target price on TE Connectivity and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $74.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. TE Connectivity Ltd has a one year low of $73.26 and a one year high of $108.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of connectivity and sensors solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

