Phoenixcoin (PXC) Price Hits $0.0023 on Major Exchanges

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $163,117.00 and $65.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 26.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.62 or 0.02321853 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00516764 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00027260 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00017120 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00017508 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008123 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 71,152,000 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

Phoenixcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

