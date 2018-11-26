Philipp Wolfgang Josef Kandal Purchases 9,600 Shares of Telenav Inc (TNAV) Stock

Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) SVP Philipp Wolfgang Josef Kandal purchased 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $40,320.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 206,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,607. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Philipp Wolfgang Josef Kandal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 19th, Philipp Wolfgang Josef Kandal purchased 10,000 shares of Telenav stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $44,300.00.

On Friday, November 16th, Philipp Wolfgang Josef Kandal purchased 10,951 shares of Telenav stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.59 per share, for a total transaction of $50,265.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNAV traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $4.16. The stock had a trading volume of 52,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,703. Telenav Inc has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $189.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.79.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.14. Telenav had a negative net margin of 66.53% and a negative return on equity of 115.32%. The company had revenue of $52.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.74 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Telenav Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telenav by 163.4% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 44,147 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Telenav in the 2nd quarter valued at $415,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telenav by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 201,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 19,951 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Telenav by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 18,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telenav in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,706,000. Institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

TNAV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.92.

About Telenav

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

