PeepCoin (PCN) Price Down 14.7% Over Last Week

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. PeepCoin has a total market capitalization of $195,939.00 and $1,069.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PeepCoin has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. One PeepCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptohub, C-Patex, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00014306 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00096726 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000902 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000108 BTC.

PeepCoin Coin Profile

PeepCoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2016. PeepCoin’s total supply is 69,572,787,679 coins and its circulating supply is 30,372,787,679 coins. The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PeepCoin is medium.com/dapscoinofficial . The official website for PeepCoin is dapscoin.com

PeepCoin Coin Trading

PeepCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, TradeOgre, Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub, Cryptopia, C-Patex and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PeepCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PeepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

