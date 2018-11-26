PEAK6 Investments LLC Takes Position in Everi Holdings Inc (EVRI)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 183,014 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EVRI. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Everi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,580,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA acquired a new position in Everi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,933,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Everi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,564,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Everi by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,421,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,035,000 after purchasing an additional 456,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Grove Capital LP acquired a new position in Everi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,160,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Everi alerts:

In other Everi news, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 20,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $186,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,752.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Edward Adam Peters sold 66,251 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $600,234.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,115.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Everi stock opened at $6.50 on Monday. Everi Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $9.82. The company has a market cap of $456.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.97, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.52.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $120.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Everi’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

EVRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Everi in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Everi from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/26/peak6-investments-llc-takes-position-in-everi-holdings-inc-evri.html.

Everi Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and Payments. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.