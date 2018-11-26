PEAK6 Investments LLC Invests $1.30 Million in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW) Stock

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Atlas Air Worldwide as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $238,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $388,000.

NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $50.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.52. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.19 and a 12-month high of $75.29.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $656.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.70 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $77.00 target price on Atlas Air Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a $66.00 target price on Atlas Air Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Atlas Air Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.67.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services worldwide. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions comprising contractual service arrangements, which include the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, such as crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

