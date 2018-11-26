PEAK6 Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 66,555 Aramark (ARMK)

PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 66,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,863,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 13,942,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,723 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 31,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,459,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,796,000 after buying an additional 937,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 36,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Stephen R. Reynolds sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total value of $619,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,907.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

ARMK has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Aramark in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Aramark from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Aramark in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on Aramark from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aramark currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.30.

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $36.41 on Monday. Aramark has a twelve month low of $33.98 and a twelve month high of $46.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Aramark had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Aramark will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Aramark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Aramark’s payout ratio is presently 22.11%.

Aramark Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International, Uniform and Career Apparel.

