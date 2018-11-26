PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Analysts expect that PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) will announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PBF Logistics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.63. PBF Logistics reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PBF Logistics will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PBF Logistics.

Get PBF Logistics alerts:

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $70.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.30 million. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 47.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PBFX. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on PBF Logistics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on PBF Logistics in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PBF Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. PBF Logistics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

Shares of NYSE PBFX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.12. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,263. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. PBF Logistics has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $22.70. The company has a market cap of $910.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.94%. This is a positive change from PBF Logistics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. PBF Logistics’s payout ratio is presently 92.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in PBF Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,278,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in PBF Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,774,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in PBF Logistics by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 887,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,640,000 after purchasing an additional 219,479 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in PBF Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,128,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PBF Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,473,000. 34.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through Transportation and Terminaling, and Storage segments. The company's assets include Delaware City rail unloading terminal, a light crude oil rail unloading terminal, which serves Delaware City and Paulsboro refineries; Toledo truck unloading Terminal, that serves Toledo refinery; Delaware City west heavy unloading rack, a heavy crude oil unloading facility, which serves Delaware City refinery; and a terminaling facility that consists of 27 propane storage bullets and a truck loading facility.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PBF Logistics (PBFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.