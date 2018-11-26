Parkwood LLC Increases Holdings in TAL Education Group (TAL)

Parkwood LLC raised its position in TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in TAL Education Group were worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,732,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,039 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,609,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,357 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,831,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882,800 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,183,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,974,000 after purchasing an additional 83,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 758.5% in the 3rd quarter. BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 3,746,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

TAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded TAL Education Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Nomura cut their target price on TAL Education Group from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Macquarie raised TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE:TAL opened at $27.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.44 and a beta of -0.29. TAL Education Group has a 12-month low of $21.08 and a 12-month high of $47.63.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $699.78 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

