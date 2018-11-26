Parkwood LLC Has $6.02 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)

Parkwood LLC lifted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth $109,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Booking during the third quarter worth $109,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Booking by 86.7% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 56 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Booking by 90.0% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,917.94, for a total value of $565,792.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 883 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,347 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock opened at $1,764.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,690.34 and a 52 week high of $2,228.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $37.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $38.37 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Booking had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $34.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 89.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,360.00 price target (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Wedbush set a $2,500.00 price target on Booking and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $2,000.00 price target on Booking and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,159.87.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

