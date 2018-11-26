Parkwood LLC Acquires New Position in Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Twitter by 303.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,663 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Twitter by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,217 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $31.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 518.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.32. Twitter Inc has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $47.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $758.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.57 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 36.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Nomura increased their target price on Twitter from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Twitter from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Twitter from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Twitter from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.38.

In other Twitter news, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 30,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Clark Williams sold 682,242 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $24,185,478.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,634,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,950,753.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,182,245 shares of company stock worth $128,034,010. Company insiders own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

