Paragon Capital Management LLC Sells 94,681 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD)

Paragon Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,681 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 94,681 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s comprises about 4.0% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $9,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the second quarter worth about $1,191,239,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the second quarter worth about $179,723,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 5.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,483,955 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,052,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,792 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 30.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,808,550 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $440,072,000 after acquiring an additional 652,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 9.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,947,311 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $931,884,000 after acquiring an additional 522,333 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $190.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.79.

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.68, for a total transaction of $849,665.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen Easterbrook sold 201,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.63, for a total transaction of $35,323,232.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,592,697.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 221,041 shares of company stock valued at $38,839,407 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $181.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $140.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.53. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $146.84 and a 12-month high of $188.90.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The fast-food giant reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.56% and a negative return on equity of 116.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.66%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

