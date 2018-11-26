Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,254,999 Shares of Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,787,349 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,254,999 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.60% of Devon Energy worth $111,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter worth about $1,288,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 21.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,601 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter worth about $605,000. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter worth about $1,495,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter worth about $270,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. KLR Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Monday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

NYSE:DVN opened at $26.91 on Monday. Devon Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $46.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.27.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 16.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

