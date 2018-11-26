Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,378 Shares of Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,378 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $131,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in Biogen by 745.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Biogen by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its position in Biogen by 145.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $320.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.75. Biogen Inc has a 52 week low of $249.17 and a 52 week high of $388.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.01.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.78 by $0.62. Biogen had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 25.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Ehlers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. Oppenheimer set a $400.00 price target on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $427.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $394.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.01.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

