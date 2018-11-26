Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $203.17 Million Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,375,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,644 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial accounts for about 0.8% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $203,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMP. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $518,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 150.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $123.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.79. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.79 and a 1-year high of $183.90.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 15.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.34%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 target price on Ameriprise Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $154.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 17th. Sandler O’Neill set a $150.00 target price on Ameriprise Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.38.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, and Protection segments. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors.

