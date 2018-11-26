Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Intuit Inc. (INTU)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 710,204 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 205,962 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Intuit worth $161,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 2,480.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 516 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management bought a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

INTU opened at $197.05 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $231.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. Intuit had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 56.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 41.50%.

In other news, VP Mark J. Flournoy sold 9,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.90, for a total value of $2,034,018.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,901.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 3,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.54, for a total transaction of $808,842.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,793.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 490,840 shares of company stock worth $110,072,108 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on INTU. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Intuit from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $250.00 price target on shares of Intuit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.88.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

