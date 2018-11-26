Palace Capital PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.75 (PCA)

Palace Capital PLC (LON:PCA) declared a dividend on Monday, November 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.75 ($0.06) per share on Friday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:PCA remained flat at $GBX 300 ($3.92) during midday trading on Monday. 58,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,761. Palace Capital has a 1-year low of GBX 255 ($3.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 395 ($5.16).

In related news, insider Stephen John Silvester sold 4,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 306 ($4.00), for a total value of £13,929.12 ($18,200.86).

About Palace Capital

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

