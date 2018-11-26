PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) by 264.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,647,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,373,784 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 3.78% of PagSeguro Digital worth $128,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAGS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 76.1% during the second quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000.

Shares of PAGS opened at $21.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion and a PE ratio of 37.77. PagSeguro Digital Ltd has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $39.97.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $279.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAGS. ValuEngine cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Citigroup raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.58.

PagSeguro Digital Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

