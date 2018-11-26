Pagegroup PLC (PAGE) Receives GBX 577 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Pagegroup PLC (LON:PAGE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 577 ($7.54).

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Pagegroup from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.71) target price (up previously from GBX 560 ($7.32)) on shares of Pagegroup in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pagegroup in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Pagegroup from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pagegroup from GBX 640 ($8.36) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th.

Shares of PAGE traded up GBX 8.40 ($0.11) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 492 ($6.43). The stock had a trading volume of 831,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,502. Pagegroup has a 52 week low of GBX 414.50 ($5.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 566 ($7.40).

About Pagegroup

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in Latin America and Asia. It offers recruitment services for executive, professional, clerical, and general staffing on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. The company provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Outsourcing, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, and Page Talent brands.

