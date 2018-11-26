Pagegroup PLC (PAGE) Receives GBX 577 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Pagegroup PLC (LON:PAGE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 577 ($7.54).

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Pagegroup from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.71) target price (up previously from GBX 560 ($7.32)) on shares of Pagegroup in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pagegroup in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Pagegroup from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pagegroup from GBX 640 ($8.36) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th.

Shares of PAGE traded up GBX 8.40 ($0.11) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 492 ($6.43). The stock had a trading volume of 831,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,502. Pagegroup has a 52 week low of GBX 414.50 ($5.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 566 ($7.40).

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in Latin America and Asia. It offers recruitment services for executive, professional, clerical, and general staffing on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. The company provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Outsourcing, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, and Page Talent brands.

