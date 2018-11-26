Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wedbush

Analysts at Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ORTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ ORTX opened at $16.76 on Monday. Orchard Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $19.24.

There is no company description available for Orchard Therapeutics PLC.

