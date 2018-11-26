Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $3.17 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,541 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $965,278,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,271,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 25.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 10.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 186,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,466,000 after purchasing an additional 17,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $2,610,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.33.

In other news, VP Jacqueline Studer sold 3,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.27, for a total value of $666,807.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $192.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 58.73, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.82. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.74 and a 1-year high of $256.22.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $545.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.66 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 994.76% and a net margin of 15.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. It operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

