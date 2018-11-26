Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 16,130 Shares of Edison International (EIX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,130 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,543,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,931,800,000 after acquiring an additional 881,794 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 15.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,095,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $702,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,620 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 43.1% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,836,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $495,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361,340 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 3.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,075,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,114,000 after acquiring an additional 145,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 13.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,626,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,702,000 after acquiring an additional 539,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EIX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $69.00 target price on shares of Edison International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $57.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.54.

EIX opened at $53.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Edison International has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $81.96.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

