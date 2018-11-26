Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (ONCY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) will announce ($0.19) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s earnings. Oncolytics Biotech reported earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.86). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Oncolytics Biotech.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ONCY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Monday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Oncolytics Biotech stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.31. 44,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,008. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $8.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.84.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 489,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 2.96% of Oncolytics Biotech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

