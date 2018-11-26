Omni (OMNI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $7,095.00

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 26th. Omni has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $7,095.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Omni has traded 26.7% lower against the US dollar. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for $2.59 or 0.00069535 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex, C-CEX and Cryptohub.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00782922 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00016904 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00001533 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00011676 BTC.

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 617,986 coins and its circulating supply is 561,670 coins. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Omni can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptohub, Poloniex and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

