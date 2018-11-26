NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA) Insider Sells $304,193.58 in Stock

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) insider Matthew Link sold 4,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $304,193.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Matthew Link also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 16th, Matthew Link sold 1,200 shares of NuVasive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $74,412.00.

On Monday, November 19th, Matthew Link sold 2,582 shares of NuVasive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $160,135.64.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NuVasive, Inc. has a one year low of $44.62 and a one year high of $72.41.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $271.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.70 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NuVasive by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,660,775 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $330,822,000 after acquiring an additional 103,225 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in NuVasive by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 450,913 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,005,000 after acquiring an additional 202,360 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in NuVasive by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 700,970 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,755,000 after acquiring an additional 148,869 shares during the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS boosted its stake in NuVasive by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 395,223 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,053,000 after acquiring an additional 19,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NuVasive by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,122 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 10,216 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of NuVasive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of NuVasive to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NuVasive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.47.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal product is Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally-disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

