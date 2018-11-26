Nutrien Ltd (NTR) Shares Sold by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,249,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,921,709 shares during the quarter. Nutrien makes up approximately 3.5% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,399,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 4,210.3% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 253.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Macquarie increased their target price on Nutrien from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Barclays started coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, September 8th. Finally, Stephens set a $64.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

Shares of NTR opened at $50.63 on Monday. Nutrien Ltd has a 52-week low of $40.41 and a 52-week high of $58.99.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 1.74%. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 226.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients worldwide. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and solid and liquid phosphate fertilizers; and phosphate feed, ammonium sulfate, and industrial acid products. It also retails seeds, crop protection and crop nutrient products, merchandise products, and agronomic services through operating 1,500 retail locations.

