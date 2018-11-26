Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $13.77 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 319,981 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,307 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $13,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 121,025 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,191,000 after buying an additional 38,725 shares during the last quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $5,331,000. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,078,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $89,158,000 after buying an additional 56,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $811,000. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, Chairman Charles Robbins sold 217,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $10,279,617.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 31,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $1,502,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 450,620 shares of company stock valued at $21,322,282. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.49.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $44.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.32 and a 1 year high of $49.47.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/26/northwestern-mutual-wealth-management-co-has-13-77-million-position-in-cisco-systems-inc-csco.html.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.