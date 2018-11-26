Northern Trust Corp Boosts Holdings in Graham Co. (GHM)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.32% of Graham worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Graham in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Graham in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Global X Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Graham in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $449,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Graham by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Graham in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Graham alerts:

In other Graham news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch sold 3,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $97,636.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,963.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GHM opened at $24.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $245.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.98 and a beta of 1.00. Graham Co. has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $28.98.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.44 million during the quarter. Graham had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a positive return on equity of 4.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Graham from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/26/northern-trust-corp-boosts-holdings-in-graham-co-ghm.html.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

Further Reading: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.