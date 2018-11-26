Northern Trust Corp Acquires 60,523 Shares of Brf S.A. (BRFS)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 729,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,523 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in BRF were worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in BRF by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 41,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BRF by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,263 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in BRF by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 131,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 43,923 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in BRF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in BRF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRFS stock opened at $5.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 0.66. Brf S.A. has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $12.72.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. BRF had a negative return on equity of 22.97% and a negative net margin of 10.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brf S.A. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRF from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, Santander downgraded shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRF presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

BRF Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, sauce, mayonnaise, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine, mustard and ketchup, and sauces and mayonnaise; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

